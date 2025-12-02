MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade render medical aid to simulated casualties during a mass casualty drill as part of exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)