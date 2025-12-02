MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade transport U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jayden Caballero, a transmissions systems maintainer assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to safety as part of a mass casualty drill during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Caballero is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)