U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3, 2025) – A U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Hospital Corpsman receives an influenza vaccine in the hospital’s Command Auditorium as part of the 2025 influenza vaccination season. Over the course of the 2025 flu shot events, USNH Yokosuka’s vaccination teams administered more than 6,800 doses, efficiently protecting thousands across the installation. The hospital’s annual campaign strengthens medical readiness and protects the health of Sailors, families, and civilian staff. (U.S. Navy photo by USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs/Daniel Taylor)