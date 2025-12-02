Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign

    JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3, 2025) – A U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Hospital Corpsman receives an influenza vaccine in the hospital’s Command Auditorium as part of the 2025 influenza vaccination season. Over the course of the 2025 flu shot events, USNH Yokosuka’s vaccination teams administered more than 6,800 doses, efficiently protecting thousands across the installation. The hospital’s annual campaign strengthens medical readiness and protects the health of Sailors, families, and civilian staff. (U.S. Navy photo by USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs/Daniel Taylor)

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

