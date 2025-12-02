U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 23, 2025) – Service members, families, and civilians line up inside the Fleet Recreation Center Gym on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka during a mass vaccination event supporting USNH Yokosuka’s 2025 influenza vaccination campaign. Over the course of the 2025 flu shot events, USNH Yokosuka’s vaccination teams administered more than 6,800 doses, efficiently protecting thousands across the installation. The hospital’s annual campaign strengthens medical readiness and protects the health of Sailors, families, and civilian staff. (U.S. Navy photo by USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs/Daniel Taylor)