U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka launched its 2025 influenza vaccination season in October with mass vaccination events at Ikego and additional clinics across the main base of Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. These annual events are a cornerstone of the hospital’s preventive health mission, protecting the readiness and well-being of service members, families, and civilians across the community.



Building on last year’s award-winning innovations, the campaign benefited from the automated check-in system developed by USNH Yokosuka’s Information Technology Department. First implemented during the 2024 vaccination season, the system streamlined patient registration, reduced wait times, and ensured accurate documentation.



The IT team’s efforts were validated earlier this year when USNH Yokosuka received top recognition in the Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) competition. The project, titled “Enhancing Mass Vaccination Efficiency and Accuracy Through Automation Tools,” demonstrated how digital solutions could enhance operational efficiency and readiness across the Navy Medicine enterprise.



“This year’s influenza mass vaccination campaign events represent how innovation directly strengthens readiness,” said Capt. Torrin Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. “The collaboration between our clinical and IT teams transformed how we executed large-scale medical operations, making them faster, safer, and more efficient for our Sailors and their families.”



Over the course of the 2025 flu shot events, USNH Yokosuka’s vaccination teams administered more than 6,800 doses, efficiently protecting thousands across the installation.



“This was one of our most important public health efforts of the year,” said Cmdr. Rebecca Welch, Director of Public Health at USNH Yokosuka. “With the automated check-in process and the support of our dedicated staff, we were able to vaccinate thousands efficiently while ensuring every dose was properly documented. It was a real team effort that protected our force and our families.”



The influenza vaccine remains the most effective protection against seasonal flu, helping prevent illness and reduce the spread of infection within operational units and households alike.



If you missed the mass vaccination events, you can still get your flu shot at USNH Yokosuka’s Immunization Clinic during walk-in hours from 0800 to 1000, Monday through Friday (for all eligible patients including Space-A personnel), and from 1300 to 1500 on Thursday and Friday (active-duty personnel only).