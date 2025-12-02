Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign

    JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3, 2025) – USNH Yokosuka personnel coordinate patient check-in using the hospital’s automated registration system inside the Command Auditorium during staff influenza vaccinations. Over the course of the 2025 flu shot events, vaccination teams administered more than 6,800 doses, efficiently protecting thousands across the installation. First introduced in 2024, the system streamlined workflow, reduced wait times, and improved documentation accuracy. (U.S. Navy photo by USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs/Daniel Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 20:18
    Location: JP
    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNH Yokosuka
    USNMRTC Yokosuka
    Flu

