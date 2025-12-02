U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3, 2025) – USNH Yokosuka personnel coordinate patient check-in using the hospital’s automated registration system inside the Command Auditorium during staff influenza vaccinations. Over the course of the 2025 flu shot events, vaccination teams administered more than 6,800 doses, efficiently protecting thousands across the installation. First introduced in 2024, the system streamlined workflow, reduced wait times, and improved documentation accuracy. (U.S. Navy photo by USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs/Daniel Taylor)