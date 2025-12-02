YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 23, 2025) – A Sailor receives an influenza vaccine during a mass vaccination event at the Fleet Recreation Center Gym on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Over the course of the 2025 flu shot events, USNH Yokosuka’s vaccination teams administered more than 6,800 doses, efficiently protecting thousands across the installation. The hospital’s annual campaign strengthens medical readiness and protects the health of Sailors, families, and civilian staff. (U.S. Navy photo by USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs/Daniel Taylor)
U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Successfully Completes 2025 Flu Shot Campaign
