    La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic [Image 4 of 4]

    La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2025

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage Humvees for traffic and security control operations during an assignment in the New Orleans’ French Quarter on November 29, 2025. The Louisiana National Guard assisted the Louisiana State Police and New Orleans Police Department in ensuring the safety and security of visitors to New Orleans during the Bayou Classic.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9418208
    VIRIN: 251129-Z-PJ019-1025
    Resolution: 7452x4968
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

