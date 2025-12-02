Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic [Image 2 of 4]

    La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to assist the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police patrol New Orleans' French Quarter during the Bayou Classic stage Humvees for traffic and security control of the area Nov. 28, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Zander)

    This work, La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

