Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to assist the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police patrol New Orleans' French Quarter during the Bayou Classic stage Humvees for traffic and security control of the area Nov. 28, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Zander)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9418206
|VIRIN:
|251128-Z-KY097-1002
|Resolution:
|5624x3749
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic
No keywords found.