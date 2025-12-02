La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage Humvees for traffic and security control...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage Humvees for traffic and security control operations during an assignment in the New Orleans’ French Quarter on November 29, 2025. The Louisiana National Guard assisted the Louisiana State Police and New Orleans Police Department in ensuring the safety and security of visitors to New Orleans during the Bayou Classic. see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Stevens, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard assigned Soldiers from the 61st Troop Command, headquartered in Carville, and the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, to assist law enforcement in the New Orleans’ French Quarter during the 52nd annual Bayou Classic from November 28–30.

The Bayou Classic, an annual football game between Grambling State University and Southern University, typically draws more than 200,000 visitors to New Orleans.

“We are providing an enhanced security zone for the Bayou Classic, making sure we have a safe place for people here in the French Quarter,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana.

Guardsmen assigned to Task Force Defender worked alongside the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police to provide an additional layer of security for visitors. Many Soldiers supporting the mission call New Orleans home.

“I want to make sure that everybody feels safe and can enjoy themselves without having to worry,” said Spc. Jharen Whittley, a New Orleans native assigned to 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th IBCT. “I want people to feel safe when they come to New Orleans. I know there are some things that may make people hesitant to visit, like the New Year’s attack, and it makes me feel good to know that I am providing a sense of security to people visiting my hometown.”

Soldiers on patrol operated in a congested urban environment characterized by narrow streets, heavy pedestrian traffic, and multi-story buildings. Threats included street crime associated with large crowds, excessive alcohol consumption and disputes between individuals.

“We are here to help the City of New Orleans,” said Lt. Col. Christian Cannon, operations officer for the 61st Troop Command. “I live in New Orleans. This is my town, and I love being on duty in my own city.”