Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux (right) and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman (right) visit Guardsmen assigned to patrol New Orleans' French Quarter Nov. 28, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Zander)
|11.28.2025
|12.02.2025 18:34
|9418205
|251128-Z-KY097-1020
|5625x3750
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|0
La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic
