Date Taken: 11.28.2025 Date Posted: 12.02.2025 18:34 Photo ID: 9418205 VIRIN: 251128-Z-KY097-1020 Resolution: 5625x3750 Size: 1.24 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.