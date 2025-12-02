Louisiana National Guard Soldiers stage Humvees for traffic and security control operations during an assignment in the New Orleans’ French Quarter on November 29, 2025. The Louisiana National Guard assisted the Louisiana State Police and New Orleans Police Department in ensuring the safety and security of visitors to New Orleans during the Bayou Classic.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9418207
|VIRIN:
|251129-Z-PJ019-1018
|Resolution:
|7255x4838
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard Supports Louisiana State Police during Bayou Classic
