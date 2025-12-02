Adm. Kilby visits USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby, speaks to the crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during a visit to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., Dec. 2, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)