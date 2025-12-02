Adm. Kilby visits USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby, speaks with Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during a visit to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., Dec. 2, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9418151
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-OQ553-1342
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits IKE
