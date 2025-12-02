Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits IKE

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Dec. 2, 2025 to review the ongoing Planned Incremental Availability and meet with sailors and leaders aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).



Eisenhower started its availability in January as part of planned maintenance and modernization initiatives. Kilby’s visit offered the opportunity to assess the status of the project and to speak with command leadership and Sailors supporting the shipyard effort.



“I don’t see the demand on our ships or aircraft diminishing anytime soon.” said Kilby in an address to ship’s company. “It’s a lot of pressure for the Navy in an unprecedented manner that I haven’t seen in my career. So the work you’re doing is important, it’s appreciated, and that’s why I’m here.”



Kilby toured the flight deck with command leadership and reviewed major maintenance items, including NATO Sea Sparrow Mounts and Jet Blast Deflectors. During this tour Kilby took time to individually recognize Sailors from around IKE for their contributions during the availability.



“It was pretty surprising.” said Personnel Specialist 3rd Class, Christian Bognot. “I didn’t really know what it was for when I got called earlier. It just feels very fulfilling that my work isn’t going unnoticed.



Following the flight deck tour, the Admiral was escorted to a berthing that had recently undergone a refitting to showcase habitability and quality of life conditions.



"Maintenance is a mission area. We are making process improvements aimed at improving combat surge readiness," said Kilby. "The Navy and our shipyard partners around the world are working tirelessly to get ships out of the yards on time, on budget, and back in the fight."



Prior to departing IKE, VCNO and the Eisenhower leadership team met individually to discuss upcoming maintenance milestones and IKE’s return to operational status at Naval Station Norfolk.

