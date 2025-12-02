Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Kilby visits USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 5 of 6]

    Adm. Kilby visits USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby, speaks to the crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during a visit to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., Dec. 2, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk;
