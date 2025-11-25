Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th ARW command chief, serve turkey to Airmen for a Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall, Nov. 26, 2025. The 100th Force Support Squadron and base leadership prepared and served meals to Airmen who are stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)