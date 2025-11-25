U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, carves a turkey for a Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall, Nov. 26, 2025. The 100th Force Support Squadron and base leadership prepared and served meals to Airmen who are stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9417560
|VIRIN:
|251126-F-BN500-1009
|Resolution:
|6864x4903
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.