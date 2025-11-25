Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch served by base leadership at RAF Mildenhall, Nov. 26, 2025. The 100th Force Support Squadron and base leadership prepared and served meals to Airmen who are stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)