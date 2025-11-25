Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall

    Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A cake sits on a dessert table at the Gateway Dining Facility at RAF Mildenhall, Nov. 26, 2025. The 100th Force Support Squadron and base leadership prepared and served meals to Airmen who are stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)

    VIRIN: 251126-F-BN500-1001
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

