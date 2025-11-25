Thanksgiving lunch at RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Karla Gurr 100th Air Refueling Wing military relations missionary, receives food from base leadership at RAF Mildenhall, Nov. 26, 2025. The 100th Force Support Squadron and base leadership prepared and served meals to Airmen who are stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)