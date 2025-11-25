Schriever SFB Turkey Trot 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians, Airmen and civilians take off at the start of the 24th annual turkey trot at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlighted the installation's commitment to physical readiness and provided a fun, energetic start to the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)