Schriever SFB Turkey Trot 5K

U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, leads his command team in an all-hands moment after the 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5k at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlighted the installation’s commitment to physical readiness and provided a fun, energetic start to the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
