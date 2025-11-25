Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schriever SFB Turkey Trot 5K

    UNITED STATES

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, leads his command team in an all-hands moment after the 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5k at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlighted the installation's commitment to physical readiness and provided a fun, energetic start to the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

