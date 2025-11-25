Schriever SFB Turkey Trot 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mark Schuette, 50th Force Support Squadron lead fitness and sports manager, speaks to Guardians, Airmen and civilians before kicking-off the 24th annual turkey trot at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlighted the installation's commitment to physical readiness and provided a fun, energetic start to the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)