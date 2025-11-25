Schriever SFB Turkey Trot 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, participates in the 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5k at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlighted the installation’s commitment to physical readiness and provided a fun, energetic start to the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)