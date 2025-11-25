U.S. Air Force Col. David Berrios, Space Base Delta 41 deputy commander, participates in the 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5k at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlighted the installation’s commitment to physical readiness and provided a fun, energetic start to the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9413307
|VIRIN:
|251121-X-DA809-1007
|Resolution:
|7149x4766
|Size:
|16.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schriever SFB Turkey Trot 5K [Image 10 of 10], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.