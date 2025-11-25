U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Schul, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unit deployment manager, rides a dirt bike at Lake Havasu City, Arizona. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9413210
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-KQ087-2001
|Resolution:
|2896x2834
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|LAKE HAVASU CITY, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line
No keywords found.