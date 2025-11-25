From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Schul, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unit deployment manager, poses for an official photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 25, 2025. As UDM Schul ensured Airmen on station and down-range were prepared for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)