From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line

When U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Schul, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unit deployment manager, saw an unfamiliar FaceTime call pop up on his phone he almost ignored it. Twice.



“I was helping one of my Airmen get ready to deploy and this random FaceTime came through with no caller ID,” Schul said with a laugh. “I hung up. Then it rang again. I thought maybe it was someone deployed trying to reach me, so I called back and it was General Spain.”



On the other end of the line was Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, with life-changing news: Schul had been selected for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School, known as SLECP-O, a competitive program where only two Airman per major command are chosen by the MAJCOM commander to earn a commission.



“I totally blanked out,” Schul said. “My endorphins were through the roof. I’m sure my customs and courtesies were all over the place. All I remember was him saying I’d been selected and that I was going to be a special operations pilot. It didn’t feel real.”



For Schul, that call marked the culmination of years of personal growth, resilience, and mentorship. But his path to this point started long before that moment on the dusty roads of his Arizona hometown, chasing adrenaline on dirt bikes and jet skis.



“I’ve always been drawn to things that push limits,” Schul said. “That thrill-seeking side of me translated into my passion for flying.”



That drive took shape after his 2022 deployment. Realizing he wanted to take his career to new heights, Schul began working toward his bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security, a field that connected his interests in operations, strategy and national defense. He completed the degree in March 2025.



“Finishing that degree lit a fire under me,” Schul said. “I wanted to do more, to lead and to challenge myself in new ways.”



With guidance from mentors, Schul applied for SLECP-O and also attended the Rated Preparatory Program, a hands-on Air Force initiative that introduces enlisted members to aviation. There, he experienced flight for the first time.



“They put me in the pilot’s seat of a Cessna 182 on day one and said, ‘Take off,’” he recalled. “My heart was pounding. I didn’t even know where the throttle was. But the moment we lifted off, I was hooked.”\*\*



Over the course of the program, Schul logged 12 hours of flight time and learned the fundamentals of aerodynamics, navigation and control, experiences that only deepened his determination to pursue aviation as a career.



“I’ve rode and raced a lot of things in my life, but nothing compares to flying,” Schul said. “It’s the most fascinating thing I’ve ever done.”



Behind his success is a network of mentors and leaders who helped shape his path. From childhood coaches to fellow Airmen who invested time and energy in helping him refine his application, Schul said his package wasn’t a solo effort, it was the result of a passionate team.



“Every senior noncommissioned officer in my section had a hand in it,” Schul said. “Whether it was helping me write narratives or reviewing my enlisted performance brief, they all pitched in. It really showed me what a team effort looks like.”



Still, one part of his application, the personal essay, came straight from the heart. In it, he reflected on the values his father instilled in him growing up.



“My dad always told me, ‘I don’t care what you end up doing in life, just be your best at it,’” Schul said. “That stuck with me. It’s simple, but it’s how I try to live every day.”



Now, as he prepares to attend Officer Training School in the coming months, Schul said the reality of his selection is still settling in.



“It still doesn’t feel real,” he admitted. “I feel extremely honored and blessed. This opportunity means the world to me, and I can’t wait to dive in and learn everything I can.”



“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” Schul said. “Don’t be afraid to shoot for the stars because you never know when you’ll get picked. I didn’t even know SLECP-O existed until I saw the announcement. I figured, ‘why not apply?’ The worst thing that could happen was a no.”



For Schul, that “yes” from General Spain wasn’t just an acceptance into a program, it was the start of a new chapter defined by drive, humility and the courage to take off.

