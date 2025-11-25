From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Schul, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unit deployment manager, briefs Airmen about an upcoming exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 26, 2025. Schul's responsibilities included ensuring Airmen have all the tools they need to be mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)