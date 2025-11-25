Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Schul, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unit deployment manager, poses for an official photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 26, 2025. Schul was selected for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program - Officer Training School, SLECP-O, a competitive program where only two Airman per major command are chosen by the MAJCOM commander to earn a commission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 09:42
    Photo ID: 9413207
    VIRIN: 250925-F-KQ087-2001
    Resolution: 3308x4135
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line
    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line
    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line
    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line
    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line
    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line
    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Dirt Bikes to the Flight Line

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download