JTF-DC Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal to Soldiers and Airmen 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, Director of Joint Staff-JFHQ, District of Columbia National Guard, stand for a photograph during a Thanksgiving meal for Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the mission alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)