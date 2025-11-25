JTF-DC Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal to Soldiers and Airmen 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission receive Thanksgiving meals served by Joint Task Force - District of Columbia mission leaders at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the mission alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)