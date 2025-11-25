Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-DC Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal to Soldiers and Airmen [Image 15 of 25]

    JTF-DC Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal to Soldiers and Airmen

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, stand for a photo with family members during a Thanksgiving meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the mission alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    JTF-DC
    D.C. National Guard
    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    Thanksgiving
    DCSafe
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful

