JTF-DC Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal to Soldiers and Airmen 

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, stand for a photo with family members during a Thanksgiving meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the mission alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)