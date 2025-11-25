JTF-DC Leaders Serve Thanksgiving Meal to Soldiers and Airmen 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks with U.S. Soldiers supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during a Thanksgiving meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the mission alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)