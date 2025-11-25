Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Miguel Escajeda inspects fresh produce for signs of spoilage aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Nov. 10, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudellla III)
