Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Tristan Foster sprinkles cheese onto chicken patties in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the South China Sea, Oct. 30, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudellla III)