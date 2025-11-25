Wayne E. Meyer, Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors, attached to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), drive a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the South China Sea, Nov. 7, 2025. Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)