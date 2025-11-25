Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 19 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    U.S. Navy Seaman David Shorter cuts the highline free from the messenger line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Nov. 10, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudellla III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 19:52
    Photo ID: 9412965
    VIRIN: 251110-N-VM650-1248
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 862.5 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer, Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, Conduct Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer, Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, Conduct Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer, Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, Conduct Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Wayne E. Meyer, DDG 108, 7th Fleet, CSG-11, C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download