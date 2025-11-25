Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors drive a rigid-hull inflatable boat alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during small boat operations in the South China Sea, Nov. 8, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)