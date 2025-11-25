Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Medical Training [Image 18 of 20]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Medical Training

    INDIAN OCEAN

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Raphael Landicho demonstrates proper tourniquet application during medical training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 8, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 17:29
    Photo ID: 9412775
    VIRIN: 251008-N-VM650-1137
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Medical Training [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Wayne E. Meyer, DDG 108, 7th Fleet, CSG-11, C7F

