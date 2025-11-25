Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 1 of 20]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Blazej Matysiewicz completes an inventory sheet in the supply support office aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 6, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudellla III)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 17:29
    Photo ID: 9412756
    VIRIN: 251006-N-VM650-1048
    Resolution: 2936x1957
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Wayne E. Meyer, DDG 108, 7th Fleet, CSG-11, C7F

