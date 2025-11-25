Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Paul Mwaura manages the ship’s inventory using computer software in the supply support office aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 6, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudellla III)