Wayne E. Meyer, Gridley Conduct Small Boat Operations

U.S. Navy Sailors attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) come alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 7, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudellla III)