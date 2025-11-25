Wayne E. Meyer, Gridley Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Matthews and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Thomas Little lift a part onto the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 7, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)