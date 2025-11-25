Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Celebrate Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5]

    Nimitz Sailors Celebrate Thanksgiving

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors eat a Thanksgiving meal together aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 26, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Frankie M. Guage)

