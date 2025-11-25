Nimitz Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea in Preparation for Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Angel Melendez, the Food Service Officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), receives pallets of turkeys during a replenishment-at-sea in preparation for a Thanksgiving celebration in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 22, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)