U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Angel Melendez, the Food Service Officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), receives pallets of turkeys during a replenishment-at-sea in preparation for a Thanksgiving celebration in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 22, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9412708
|VIRIN:
|251122-N-NX999-1155
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea in Preparation for Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.