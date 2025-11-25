Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea in Preparation for Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea in Preparation for Thanksgiving

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Angel Melendez, the Food Service Officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), receives pallets of turkeys during a replenishment-at-sea in preparation for a Thanksgiving celebration in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 22, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9412708
    VIRIN: 251122-N-NX999-1155
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea in Preparation for Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea in Preparation for Thanksgiving
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner
    Nimitz Sailors Celebrate Thanksgiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Deployment
    USS Nimitz
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download