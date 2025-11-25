Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Jusuf Odea prepares turkey for a Thanksgiving celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 26, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9412710
    VIRIN: 251126-N-AM483-1056
    Resolution: 3712x5197
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea in Preparation for Thanksgiving
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner
    Nimitz Sailors Celebrate Thanksgiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Deployment
    USS Nimitz
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download