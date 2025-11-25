Nimitz Sailors Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner

A U.S. Sailor prepares turkeys in preparation for a Thanksgiving celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 26, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston L. Jarrett)
