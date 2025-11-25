Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army culinary specialists with the 25th Infantry Division plate food during the “Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition Nov. 26, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war-fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers.